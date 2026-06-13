Pole voor George Russell in Barcelona! Lewis Hamilton zat hem heel dicht op de hielen, gevolgd door Kimi Antonelli. Max Verstappen start de GP van Catalonië vanaf P5. Bekijk hieronder de uitslag van de kwalificatie.

Lees ook: Kwalificatie GP Catalonië: Russell slaat terug met pole position, Max Verstappen P5

Uitslagen

Lees hier alles over de GP Catalonië in Barcelona

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