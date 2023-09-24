Max Verstappen won zondag op superieure wijze de Grand Prix van Japan. De Red Bull-coureur bleef McLaren-duo Lando Norris en Oscar Piastri voor. Red Bull won door het resultaat de constructeurstitel.

1 VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)2 NORRIS (McLaren)
3 PIASTRI (McLaren) 4 LECLERC (Ferrari)
5 HAMILTON (Mercedes)6 SAINZ (Ferrari)
7 RUSSELL (Mercedes)8 ALONSO (Aston Martin)
9 GASLY (Alpine)10 OCON (Alpine)
11 LAWSON (AlphaTauri)12 TSUNODA (AlphaTauri)
13 ZHOU (AlfaRomeo)14 HÜLKENBERG (Haas)
15 MAGNUSSEN (Haas)16 ALBON (Williams) DNF
17 SARGEANT (Williams) DNF18 STROLL (Aston Martin) DNF
19 PÉREZ (Red Bull) DNF20 BOTTAS (Alfa Romeo) DNF