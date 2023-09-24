Max Verstappen won zondag op superieure wijze de Grand Prix van Japan. De Red Bull-coureur bleef McLaren-duo Lando Norris en Oscar Piastri voor. Red Bull won door het resultaat de constructeurstitel.
|1 VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull)
|2 NORRIS (McLaren)
|3 PIASTRI (McLaren)
|4 LECLERC (Ferrari)
|5 HAMILTON (Mercedes)
|6 SAINZ (Ferrari)
|7 RUSSELL (Mercedes)
|8 ALONSO (Aston Martin)
|9 GASLY (Alpine)
|10 OCON (Alpine)
|11 LAWSON (AlphaTauri)
|12 TSUNODA (AlphaTauri)
|13 ZHOU (AlfaRomeo)
|14 HÜLKENBERG (Haas)
|15 MAGNUSSEN (Haas)
|16 ALBON (Williams) DNF
|17 SARGEANT (Williams) DNF
|18 STROLL (Aston Martin) DNF
|19 PÉREZ (Red Bull) DNF
|20 BOTTAS (Alfa Romeo) DNF