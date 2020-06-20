*

Menu
AbonnementenAbonnementen
Nieuws
Kalender
Standen
Al 25 jaar hét racemagazine van Nederland
Als enige Nederlandse magazine bij alle Grands Prix ter wereld!
Al het laatste nieuws en het mooiste beeld

Autosportgemeenschap moedigt Zanardi aan

Eelco den Boer

Eelco den Boer

20 juni 2020 08:25

Autosportgemeenschap moedigt Zanardi aan

Vanuit alle hoeken van de autosportwereld stromen de steunbetuigingen binnen voor Alex Zanardi, die na een trainingsongeluk op de handbike in zeer ernstige conditie op de intensive care ligt. 

Iedereen in de autosportwereld leeft mee met Zanardi, na zijn ernstige ongeluk tijdens een handbiketraining. Hieronder slechts enkele voorbeelden, gebruik de hashtag #ForzaAlex om ook jouw steun te betuigen:

Ultieme doorzetter Zanardi vecht opnieuw voor zijn leven 'Ferrari gaat volgende week op Mugello testen'

Lees meer over

forzaalex Zanardi

Gerelateerd