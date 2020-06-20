Autosportgemeenschap moedigt Zanardi aan

Vanuit alle hoeken van de autosportwereld stromen de steunbetuigingen binnen voor Alex Zanardi, die na een trainingsongeluk op de handbike in zeer ernstige conditie op de intensive care ligt.

Iedereen in de autosportwereld leeft mee met Zanardi, na zijn ernstige ongeluk tijdens een handbiketraining. Hieronder slechts enkele voorbeelden, gebruik de hashtag #ForzaAlex om ook jouw steun te betuigen:

Alex, all the @FIA community is supporting you in this cruel moment. Our prayers are with you. You have always been a fighter and you always will be pic.twitter.com/43EhL1fbdp — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) June 19, 2020

Lotta come sai fare @lxznr !

Sei un grandissimo, forza ❤️ — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) June 19, 2020

Forza Alex ! 🙏🏻 — Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) June 19, 2020

Alex, I was there when you drove for us at Jordan in ’91, I was there when you crashed at Lausitzring and I am praying for you now. I have never known anyone with so much commitment to what they are doing. Get well, my friend, my prayers are with you. — Gary Anderson (@GaryAndersonF1) June 19, 2020

Please pray for my friend @lxznr Alex Zanardi. 🙏 — Chip Ganassi (@GanassiChip) June 19, 2020

I am so anxious and frightened about Alex Zanardi that I’m holding my breath. I am his fan. I am his friend. Please do what I’m doing and pray pray for for this wonderful man. https://t.co/P8XPVymmKg — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) June 19, 2020