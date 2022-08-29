‘Max Verstappen is on his way to a second world title after his sublime performance at Spa this weekend, I can’t deny it anymore. He was really so dominant, nobody could even come close to him. I was very impressed. Max was really in a world of his own.

I am therefore convinced that he is heading straight for his second title. I don’t see how he can miss out now, unless he gets extremely unlucky or starts making really stupid mistakes. And if he does not win the title, it will be because he lost it himself.

Of course, Verstappen himself is in absolute top form but with the package this weekend Red Bull has given him the key to victory. They were fast on the straights, quick in the corners and managed to limit their tyre wear. I thought it was a masterpiece this weekend, because every other car was either fast in the corners or fast on the straights. Everyone had a piece of the puzzle, but Red Bull was the only team with all the pieces.

Grid penalties

To be honest, with all the grid penalties, I was expecting more spectacle and battles. But when you are as dominant as Red Bull, with such a fast car and such a good driver, plus the DRS, then within ten or twelve laps you are already at the front. In my opinion, this puts the whole discussion about reversed grids to an end – they don’t work. I thought it looked very easy how the guys with grid penalties were able to get back to the front. You are expecting something really exciting, but that didn’t happen. There were no really nice overtakes, nothing aggressive. And the overtaking that did take place was all finished before they entered the braking zones. I thought that was a shame.

I am glad that Spa will be on the calendar for at least another year, although I have never experienced such chaos as this weekend. It is a great circuit to drive, really great. But with today’s cars, it has lost some of its charm. Eau Rouge is not really a corner any more. You take it full throttle, even if you are on cold tyres and coming out of the pit lane with a full tank. It is still extremely dangerous, but it no longer requires real driving skills. The same applies to Blanchimont, you can go all out there too. Part of the appeal has been lost.

Iconic circuits

There are no longer any truly iconic circuits. The old Hockenheim was iconic and that has gone. The Nürburgring is iconic, but we don’t go there any more. I wouldn’t even call Silverstone iconic any more, since its transformation. As an event, it is great for all the fans, but that’s no thanks to Silverstone itself. Zandvoort is another classic name, but it is a strange circuit, making it difficult to make any predictions. But we all know that the Red Bull will be fast. The Ferrari should be there on the day, because there aren’t any long straights. It is a mix. So it’s really impossible to say what we can expect there.’