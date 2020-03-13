*

Menu
AbonnementenAbonnementen
Nieuws
Kalender
Standen
Al 25 jaar hét racemagazine van Nederland
Als enige Nederlandse magazine bij alle Grands Prix ter wereld!
Al het laatste nieuws en het mooiste beeld

Coureurs reageren op schrappen GP Australië: ‘Juiste beslissing’

Marijn Sourbron

Marijn Sourbron

13 maart 2020 11:10

Coureurs reageren op schrappen GP Australië: ‘Juiste beslissing’
Motorsport Images

Verschillende coureurs hebben via sociale media gereageerd op het schrappen van de GP van Australië. De F1-coureurs zijn teleurgesteld maar begrijpen de beslissing van de FOM en organisatie in Melbourne. Een overzicht.

Hetzelfde geluid bij alle coureurs die reageren op de ontwikkelingen in Melbourne: teleurgesteld als coureur en voor de fans, maar begripvol met het oog op de veiligheid van alle betrokkenen.

Lewis Hamilton noemt het de juiste beslissing. De wereldkampioen zegt dat gezondheid en veiligheid voorrang hebben.

Lees ook: Tijdlijn: Hoe de Formule 1 in 12 tijd uur hard ten onder ging down under

“Alles wat ik wou is racen”, klinkt het bij Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen denkt dat het schrappen van de GP van Australië de correcte beslissing is. “We keken allemaal uit naar de start van het seizoen 2020. Natuurlijk ben ik teleurgesteld, maar we begrijpen allemaal dat dit uiteindelijk de juiste beslissing was.”

“We zullen nog wat langer moeten wachten om terug in de auto te kruipen”, aldus Charles Leclerc.

Norris denkt aan iedereen die getroffen is door het coronavirus.

“Een moeilijke beslissing die gemaakt moest worden”, zo omschrijft Sainz de keuze van de organisatie en FOM in Australië.

Geen thuisrace voor Daniel Ricciardo.

“Zorg voor elkaar”, geeft Kevin Magnussen als raad.

Pierre Gasly hoopt dan weer dat we snel beter nieuws te horen krijgen.

Grosjean zegt dat de F1 maar een klein onderdeel in een veel groter probleem is.

George Russell keek erg uit naar de start van het nieuwe seizoen.

Lees ook: Brawn legt uit waarom F1 toch afreisde naar Australië: ‘Zorgen voor ontspanning in moeilijke tijd’

Coureurs reageren GP Australië

© Motorsport Images

Verstappen na beslissing in Australië: 'Teleurgesteld, maar is de juiste beslissing'

Lees meer over

Coureurs Gp Van Australië

Gerelateerd