Coureurs reageren op schrappen GP Australië: ‘Juiste beslissing’

Verschillende coureurs hebben via sociale media gereageerd op het schrappen van de GP van Australië. De F1-coureurs zijn teleurgesteld maar begrijpen de beslissing van de FOM en organisatie in Melbourne. Een overzicht.

Hetzelfde geluid bij alle coureurs die reageren op de ontwikkelingen in Melbourne: teleurgesteld als coureur en voor de fans, maar begripvol met het oog op de veiligheid van alle betrokkenen.

Lewis Hamilton noemt het de juiste beslissing. De wereldkampioen zegt dat gezondheid en veiligheid voorrang hebben.

“Alles wat ik wou is racen”, klinkt het bij Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen denkt dat het schrappen van de GP van Australië de correcte beslissing is. “We keken allemaal uit naar de start van het seizoen 2020. Natuurlijk ben ik teleurgesteld, maar we begrijpen allemaal dat dit uiteindelijk de juiste beslissing was.”

“We zullen nog wat langer moeten wachten om terug in de auto te kruipen”, aldus Charles Leclerc.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to get back in the car. I was really looking forward to get back behind the wheel but this is the best decision, the health of everyone is the priority. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vKvo5lCtxG — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 12, 2020

Norris denkt aan iedereen die getroffen is door het coronavirus.

“Een moeilijke beslissing die gemaakt moest worden”, zo omschrijft Sainz de keuze van de organisatie en FOM in Australië.

Really sad news at the #AusGP. Cancelling the first GP of the season is a hard decision but it had to be made. Now I just hope the best for everyone in the affected regions. Lets hope this pandemic outbreak is under control asap. Please people be conscious and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/FDROYckGe8 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 13, 2020

Geen thuisrace voor Daniel Ricciardo.

I’m devastated I can’t compete at my home GP here in Melbourne & get the season started. Ultimately though the right decision has been made & I think everyone can understand this is something we’ve never seen before. Sorry to all fans who came out for the support. Much love 💙 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 13, 2020

“Zorg voor elkaar”, geeft Kevin Magnussen als raad.

Was so pumped to go racing this weekend, but the safety, health and well being of everyone is by far the most important thing and this was the right thing to do. Stay safe everyone and look after each other 🙏🏼 — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) March 12, 2020

Pierre Gasly hoopt dan weer dat we snel beter nieuws te horen krijgen.

Stay safe everyone, and let’s hope this whole COVID-19 situation gets better soon. Shame we can’t race here in Australia, but keeping everybody health & safety is priority. Was really looking forward to start the season, but we will have to wait. Lets hope for better news soon❤️ pic.twitter.com/Shqz41hWPE — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) March 13, 2020

Grosjean zegt dat de F1 maar een klein onderdeel in een veel groter probleem is.

No race here in Melbourne. Feels like a big thing for us as we prepared very hard for it BUT actually a very small thing compare to the challenge the world is facing right now. Stay safe everyone and try to fight #Covid_19 as much as you can. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rHcquFLgNz — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) March 12, 2020

George Russell keek erg uit naar de start van het nieuwe seizoen.

Can’t remember ever being more excited for a race weekend than this one – but cancelling was absolutely the right call. Eveybody’s safety has to come first. Stay safe people 🙏 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 12, 2020

