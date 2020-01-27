Formule 1-wereld betuigt respect aan Kobe Bryant

Het overlijden van basketlegende Kobe Bryant sloeg als een bom in in de sportwereld. Verschillende (ex-)Formule 1-coureurs betuigen respect aan “Magic Mamba”, zoals de voormalig LA Lakers-ster ook werd genoemd.

Lewis Hamilton benoemt Bryant als een van zijn inspiraties. “Dat hij en zijn dochter moge rusten in vrede”, zegt de wereldkampioen.

I’m sad to hear that we lost one of our greats. @kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I’m deeply saddened for his family and for the people around the world who looked up to him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020