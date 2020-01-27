Formule 1-wereld betuigt respect aan Kobe Bryant
Het overlijden van basketlegende Kobe Bryant sloeg als een bom in in de sportwereld. Verschillende (ex-)Formule 1-coureurs betuigen respect aan “Magic Mamba”, zoals de voormalig LA Lakers-ster ook werd genoemd.
Lewis Hamilton benoemt Bryant als een van zijn inspiraties. “Dat hij en zijn dochter moge rusten in vrede”, zegt de wereldkampioen.
I’m sad to hear that we lost one of our greats. @kobebryant was one of the greatest athletes and was such an inspiration to so many including myself. I’m deeply saddened for his family and for the people around the world who looked up to him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020
Sergio Perez denkt aan de vrouw van Kobe Bryant.
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) January 27, 2020
Lees ook: F1: ‘Grand Prix Miami is nu politiek proces, hebben meer interesse uit Amerika’
Jenson Button noemt Bryant ‘een van de grootste sportmannen ooit’.
Rest in peace Kobe. One of the best sportsmen/athletes that has ever lived. My heart goes out to his family and to all involved in this terrible accident 🙏🏽 #ripkobebryant pic.twitter.com/91Mt8qUa1c
— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 26, 2020
“Een legende heeft ons verlaten”, aldus Carlos Sainz.
A huge legend just left us…Rest in peace Kobe 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4vnOFOZ1OA
— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 26, 2020
Met Alfa Romeo en McLaren betuigen ook Formule 1-teams respect aan Kobe Bryant.
A true sporting legend.
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nlS7cNVFUU
— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) January 26, 2020
A sporting icon and legend. Our heartfelt condolences are with Kobe’s family and friends.#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/6RvT6zDuoX
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 26, 2020
Lees ook: Marko: ‘Geen excuses voor Red Bull in 2020’