Formule 1-wereld betuigt respect aan Kobe Bryant

Marijn Sourbron

Marijn Sourbron

27 januari 2020 10:14

Formule 1-wereld betuigt respect aan Kobe Bryant
ANP

Het overlijden van basketlegende Kobe Bryant sloeg als een bom in in de sportwereld. Verschillende (ex-)Formule 1-coureurs betuigen respect aan “Magic Mamba”, zoals de voormalig LA Lakers-ster ook werd genoemd.

Lewis Hamilton benoemt Bryant als een van zijn inspiraties. “Dat hij en zijn dochter moge rusten in vrede”, zegt de wereldkampioen.

Sergio Perez denkt aan de vrouw van Kobe Bryant.

Jenson Button noemt Bryant ‘een van de grootste sportmannen ooit’.

“Een legende heeft ons verlaten”, aldus Carlos Sainz.

Met Alfa Romeo en McLaren betuigen ook Formule 1-teams respect aan Kobe Bryant.

Formule 1 respect Bryant

Kobe Bryant overleed bij een helicoptercrash in de stad Calabasas in Californië. Ook zijn dochter en 7 andere inzittenden kwamen om.

