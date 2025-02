The first day of Pirelli's 2026 tyre test is complete, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in a modified SF-24 joining Lando Norris in the mule MCL60. #F1



1. Norris (1m15.21 seconds) – 159 laps

2. Hamilton (1m15.93 seconds) – 87 laps

3. Leclerc (1m16.06 seconds) – 86 laps